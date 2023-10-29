Video
India cuts basmati rice export floor price to $950 a tonne

Published : Sunday, 29 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

India has cut the floor price for basmati rice exports to $950 per metric ton from $1,200, a government source told Reuters on Thursday, after farmers and exporters complained it was damaging the trade by stalling shipments.

India had imposed a $1,200 per ton minimum export price (MEP) on basmati rice shipments in August to keep a lid on local prices ahead of key state elections.

The MEP was expected to be cut with the arrival of the new season harvests, but the government said on Oct 14 it would maintain it until further notice, angering farmers and exporters who said the new season's rice crops had led to a drop in domestic prices.

Authorities later said they were actively reviewing the MEP.

"The reduction will reinstate competitiveness of Indian basmati rice shipments at the global markets. Exporters are now working towards regaining the lost ground," said Atul Garg, managing director at GRM Overseas, a leading exporter.

India and Pakistan are the leading exporters of basmati rice. New Delhi exports more than 4 million metric tons of basmati - the premium long-grain variety famed for its aroma - to countries such as Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.    �Reuters




