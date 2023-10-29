Video
FBCCI seeks peaceful political campaigns to promote business

Published : Sunday, 29 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM

President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Mahbubul Alam sought a stable and conducive political environment to promote business and commerce.

Talking with UNB on Friday on political parties' gathering in Dhaka on Saturday, the FBCCI President said that the political parties have commitments to the welfare of the people of this country, so without political stability, the political parties cannot reach their destination.

Opposing road blockade and hartal, he said Bangladesh made progress in the economic sector in recent years despite the global economy going through recession, which become possible due to a stable political environment here.

Alam said the economy is struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic, then the Russia-Ukraine war, and now a new war has begun between Palestine and Israel, political stability is a must for sustaining supply chain and industrial production.

The FBCCI always sought a stable and peaceful political environment, participatory acceptable national election for the sake of the economy of the country, he said.

"The political parties have the right of political gathering, but their programs should not include vandalism and road blockade, which will give a wrong message to our foreign business partners as well foreign buyers of Bangladeshi products," the FBCCI president added.    �UNB




