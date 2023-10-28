Death toll rises to three

The death toll from a fire that broke out at the 14-storey Khawaja Tower in the capital's Mohakhali area rose to three as one more patient succumbing to injuries on Friday, police said.The latest fatality from Thursday's blaze was identified as Aklima Rahman, daughter of Mokhlesur Rahman of Cumilla's Debidwar. Aklima was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where duty doctors pronounced her dead at around 1:15 am on Friday, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of the DMCH police outpost.Meanwhile, the fire service managed to completely douse the flames after more than 12 hours since the fire broke out on the 13th floor of the building. "The fire was completely doused at 8:45 AM on Friday," said Md Shahjahan Shikdar, deputy assistant director (media cell) of Fire Service and Civil Defence.Earlier, two people were killed in the same fire that broke out at the 14-storey building at the heart of the capital. Rafiqul Huq, 63, was pronounced dead after being brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Thursday evening. Meanwhile, Hasna Hena, 27, fell to her death while trying to escape the fire.The fire also caused damage to a data center located in the building and the International Internet Gateway (IIG), causing significant disruption to internet connectivity across the country.