Dr Kamal resigns as chief of Ganaforum, bids adieu to politics

Saturday, 28 October, 2023, 5:02 AM
Published : Saturday, 28 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff Correspondent

Dr Kamal Hossain has announced his resignation from all political activities as well as from the position of President of Ganaforum on Friday.

He made the announcement during the Special National Council held at the National Press Club auditorium on Friday.

Dr Kamal said, "Given my age and physical condition, actively fulfilling the duties of the President is no longer feasible for me. In light of this, I hereby resign from all political activities and from the position of President within the public forum," said Dr Kamal.

In a written statement he said, "I will endeavour to contribute to the country and its people to the best of my ability from my personal capacity. My dedication to the party, as well as my sentiments, empathy, cooperation, and guidance to the party's leaders and activists, will always remain steadfast."

"In this context, I urge the councillors present at this special national council of Ganaforum today to announce the new leadership in order to fortify and organise the party," he added.

Dr Kamal Hossain expressed hope that the central committee, democratically formed during this council, will play a pivotal role in national politics in the days ahead.

He concluded, "May you always be at the forefront of propelling Bangladesh forward in the spirit of the Liberation War, upholding democracy and ensuring the stability of the nation. Victory to Ganaforum, victory to the people."




