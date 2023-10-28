Country steps into Tunnel era today

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 27: The people of the Port city are now ready to welcome Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday amidst jubilation and warm ovation in recognition of her cordiality towards the people of Chattogram.The Prime Minister had made a remarkable development of the port city as well as the entire country.Remarkable developments of Chattogram have been seen with the construction of the Karnaphuli Tunnel under the river Karnaphuli, Dohazari to Cox's Bazar rail line, four lane Chattogram Cox's Bazar road, four-lane Chattogram-Dhaka road, Karnaphuli Bridge, Mirsarai Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar, Marine drive, Outer ring road, elevated expressway, flyovers, LNG Terminal and Deep Sea Port at Matarbari etc.Chattogram is now going to have a metro rail line in the city very soon for which the Chattogram people have been waiting anxiously.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday morning will inaugurate the much-expected Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel constructed beneath the Karnaphuli River, first-ever of its kind in South Asia.According to her tour schedule, she will unveil a plaque on the west bank of river Karnaphuli at Patenga and after crossing the tunnel, she will unwrap another plaque at the south bank of the river at Anwara at 11:00am.Besides, she will also open and lay foundation stones of 19 other development projects in Chattogram on the occasion.The Prime Minister will also release a special commemorative postage stamp, opening day envelope and a special seal marking the inauguration of the first ever underwater road tunnel.After opening the Tunnel and other development projects, Sheikh Hasina will address a public meeting on the Korean EPZ (KEPZ) ground at Anwara. The leaders of the local units of the ruling Awami League expect that a huge number of people will attend the gathering.Chattogram south district unit is organizing the rally as a festive atmosphere is prevailing all over the district for the gala occasion.Meanwhile, all preparations are at the final stage as Chattogram as well as the entire country is eagerly waiting for the grand inauguration of the much-awaited Bangabandhu Tunnel.A large boat shaped stage has been constructed at the venue for the leaders to address the public meeting.The public meeting is expected to be turned into a vast human sea with the participation of nearly a million of people.A dream of is now turning into a reality with the opening of the Tunnel. The Project sources estimated that the tunnel would help increase the country's annual GDP growth by 0.166pc.It will turn Chattogram into "one city with two towns" like Chinese city of Shanghai as it will expand the periphery of the city with boosting economy and opening new doors of immense potentials for industrialization, tourism and expansion of trade and commerce and developing road connectivity in the entire region.The tunnel would boost industrialization in the region as two export processing zones in Chattogram-KEPZ in Anwara and Chattogram EPZ in Halishahar- and Chinese Economic and Industrial Zone (CEIZ) in Anwara will be highly facilitated by the tunnel.As per the project details, the length of the entire route is 9.39 kilometers with the tunnel making up 3.32 kilometers (2.06 mi) of the length while it's diameter is 10.80 meters.It has been built at a cost of Tk 10,374 crore and of which around half is financed by the Exim Bank of China.It will improve the Dhaka-Chittagong-Cox's Bazar Highway network. A Chinese company, China Communications Construction Company, constructed it.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Chinese President Xi Jinping inaugurated the construction site of the Karnaphuli Tunnel on October 14, 2017.On February 24 in 2019, Sheikh Hasina also inaugurated the tunnel's boring phase.The tunnel will be opened to vehicles from October 29.Meanwhile, the Awami League and its associated organisations have been conducting beautification works of the roads being decorated with colourful lights of the venue and all over the district.Posters and banners have been put up in different areas of the district including the entire Anowara Upazila.The Tunnel areas have also been beautified and decorated to give the inauguration a lasting effect.Alongside the banners and posters, loudspeakers were also being used for publicity. The party leaders intend to gather over a million people from 15 upazilas on the occasion.Multiple units of the AL and its associated organisations brought out processions to encourage mass people for joining the rally.The Awami League is gearing up to hold a massive rally at Anowara. The 12th national parliamentary election is scheduled to be held a few months later and so party leaders and activists are viewing it as an election rally.The development projects implemented by the present government will be focussed in the meeting through various medias.The AL leaders consider the grand gala opening of the Tunnel as a turning point in the party's publicity for the next general elections.