Saturday, 28 October, 2023, 5:02 AM
US does not take a side on BD's internal political affairs: Miller

Published : Saturday, 28 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

The United States has reiterated that they do not take any side on Bangladesh's domestic political affairs.

"I will just say that, no, we do not take a side on internal political matters," US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters in a regular media briefing in Washington on October 26 when his attention was drawn about pro-BNP participants in Talk-shows who keep referring to November 3 deadline by the US to Bangladesh leadership.

US Deputy Assistant Secretary Afreen Akhter recently paid a visit to Dhaka.

Pro-opposition speakers in different talk shows are claiming that US issued a deadline to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign by November 3rd or face the music, the questioner mentioned seeking a clarification.

The US Embassy in Dhaka, earlier, gave an explanation but did not endorse such report published by a media outlet from India recently.

"We have encouraged the Bangladeshi government to ensure a fair and transparent legal process for Khaleda. And I don't have anything to add to - an internal legal process," Miller said.    �UNB




