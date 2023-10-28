US does not take a side on BD's internal political affairs: Miller

The United States has reiterated that they do not take any side on Bangladesh's domestic political affairs."I will just say that, no, we do not take a side on internal political matters," US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters in a regular media briefing in Washington on October 26 when his attention was drawn about pro-BNP participants in Talk-shows who keep referring to November 3 deadline by the US to Bangladesh leadership.US Deputy Assistant Secretary Afreen Akhter recently paid a visit to Dhaka.Pro-opposition speakers in different talk shows are claiming that US issued a deadline to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign by November 3rd or face the music, the questioner mentioned seeking a clarification.The US Embassy in Dhaka, earlier, gave an explanation but did not endorse such report published by a media outlet from India recently."We have encouraged the Bangladeshi government to ensure a fair and transparent legal process for Khaleda. And I don't have anything to add to - an internal legal process," Miller said. �UNB