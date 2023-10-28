Video
Tigresses seal T20i title against Pakistan

Published : Saturday, 28 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Women's Cricket team beat their Pakistan counterparts by 20 runs on Friday in the second of the three-match bilateral WT20i series at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram and seal the title 2-0 with one match to go.

In the afternoon, guests won the toss and invited hosts to bat first. Bangladesh openers got a mediocre start as Shamima Sultana and Murshida Khatun gathered 34 runs together.

Shamima got out on 18 and Murshida on 20. Sobhana Mostary scored 16, skipper Nigar Sultana Joty 11, Shorna Akter 19 and Nahida Akter four runs.

However, Ritu Moni's stormy unbeaten 27 off 21 with one boundary and as many over boundary helped Bangladesh to post a decent 120-run total losing six wickets.

Diana Baig clinched two wickets for Pakistan as Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu and Umm-e-Hani shared one wicket each.

Chasing 121-run, Pakistan lost their opener Natalia Pervaiz in the very first over as Natalia got out for a duck.

Another opener Sidra Ameen scored nine and Muneeba Ali got out on six as Pakistan had been in serious trouble losing three wickets to post 40 runs on the board.

Bismah Maroof and skipper Nida Dar started repairing works but Dar's dismissal on six deepened the danger. Good looking Bismah was dismissed on 30 off 44 with two boundaries as Bangladesh started sniffing victory.

Late-stubbornness of Iram Javed (15), Umm-e-Hani (not out 15) and Diana Baig (not out 3) just minimized the gap as the tourists were able to post 100 runs on the board losing seven wickets.

Nahida Akter, who notched five wickets for eight runs in the earlier game, hauled two wickets for 15 runs this time from stipulated four overs.     

Rabeya Khan also picked up two wickets while Marufa Akter and Fahima Khatun shared one wicket apiece.

Earlier, the Tigresses outclassed Pakistan by five wickets in the series starter on October 25 to take 1-0 lead and hence, the 3rd match of the series on October 29 becomes a dead-rubber.

The two sides will engage a three-match ODI series after the T20i matches. The one-dayers are slated for November 4, 7 and 10. Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur will host all the 50-over matches, which are part of ICC Women's ODI Super League.




