AL provoking conflict, says Fakhrul as BNP prepares for rally

Leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) from various regions have converged in Dhaka for a major rally at Naya Paltan today (Saturday), despite facing arrests and harassment.Addressing a press conference at the BNP Naya Paltan central office, BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed his deep concerns about the government's actions, claiming that it is deliberately provoking conflict by detaining and intimidating BNP members.Saturday's planned grand rally is intended to be entirely peaceful, centred on a single demand. Fakhrul issued a stern warning, stating, "If the government exceeds its boundaries, they will be held accountable."Fakhrul attributed the nation's problems to electoral issues, stressing the necessity of a non-partisan, neutral government to restore a fair electoral system. Without transparent and unbiased elections, challenges related to law and order and the economy will persist, he argued.He called for the immediate establishment of a non-partisan caretaker government, which would oversee the formation of an independent election commission. According to Fakhrul, only under such an Election Commission can fair elections be held.To advance these demands, a mass gathering is scheduled to take place in front of the party's central office at Naya Paltan on Saturday. Fakhrul reiterated the commitment to maintaining peace during this assembly, stressing that the government's actions are the primary cause of any potential disruptions.Fakhrul further lamented that the government is resorting to expedited legal proceedings to suppress BNP leaders and activists. They are being convicted in what he alleges are manipulated cases, preventing their participation in elections.The nation has taken to the streets demanding elections under a neutral caretaker government. The public no longer accepts polls like those held in 2014 and 2018, Fakhrul said.BNP and its affiliated groups have been congregating in front of the Naya Paltan party office since Friday afternoon. Many BNP members who journeyed from different regions of the country attended Jummah prayers at mosques around Naya Paltan, with some even conducting prayers on the streets.After the Friday prayers, they gathered in front of the party office, a significant number of law enforcement officers overseeing the situation.Opposition supporters were observed expressing their discontent in front of the BNP office, chanting various anti-government slogans. Speaking to the Daily Observer, BNP followers stressed their early arrival at the rally site to preempt any potential obstacles.They aim to hold a peaceful rally with thousands of participants, sending a clear message to the government to step aside and facilitate the next polls under a non-partisan administration.The grand BNP rally is scheduled to commence at 2:00 pm on Saturday, with permission granted by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) under certain conditions from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Naya Paltan.BNP has assured the DMP that the rally will begin formally at 2:00 pm, with 500 volunteers deployed to maintain order.In anticipation of the rally, police have arrested thousands of individuals from various districts across the country.Over the past 24 hours, raids have been conducted in different areas of Dhaka, resulting in the detention of 205 individuals who were subsequently presented before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court of Dhaka on Friday. The court ordered their detention.Dhaka Metropolitan Police had also presented 129 individuals to court on Thursday, detaining them in advance of the BNP event. In total, Dhaka police arrested 334 people in two days.BNP's media cell claimed that thousands of activists from different districts have been arrested.Outside the capital, Narayanganj saw 45 more BNP and allied organization leaders and activists arrested in various locations.In Kamalganj, Moulvibazar, four BNP members faced charges of assaulting police officers suddenly.Additionally, a case was filed against 42 BNP leaders and activists in Dinajpur's Ghoraghat for alleged attempted sabotage, with another 200 to 300 unidentified individuals implicated in the case.In Naogaon, two Jamaat members were arrested by police.Police in Sirajganj apprehended 13 BNP and Jamaat leaders and activists over the last 24 hours, conducting raids across various police stations in the region.Other like-minded parties and alliances of the BNP are also planning rallies in Dhaka at different locations on the same day.The international community is monitoring the situation closely, as these developments underscore the mounting political tensions in Bangladesh.Ganatantra Mancha, the 12-party alliance, Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote, Gonotantrik Bam Oikya, Gono Forum, People's Party, LDP, Labor Party, Gana Adhikar Parishad (Noor), Gana Adhikar Parishad (Reza Kibria), and NDM are among the groups set to hold rallies.Despite not receiving permission from the DMP, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has announced its intention to hold a rally at Shapla Chattar in Motijheel.Various other political parties are also planning rallies across Dhaka, AB Party will hold rally at Vijay Nagar at 11:00 am, the Janata Adhikar Party at 2:00 pm near the Vijaynagar water tank, Sadharon Chaatra Odhikar Parishad at 3:00 pm in front of the National Museum and the Jatiyatabadi Peshajibi Parishad at 11:00 am in front of the National Press Club, each highlighting their unique concerns and demands.