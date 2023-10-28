Quader urges AL men to get ready to face BNP politically

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday urged the party men to remain ready to face BNP politically.He was speaking at a press conference at AL Bangabandhu Avenue central office ahead of the party's peace rally to be held in the capital on Saturday."We have to face the challenge whether this country will run with the spirit of Liberation War. BNP has understood that it is not possible to defeat Sheikh Hasina's Awami League with people's mandate, so they are moving towards the path of terrorism," he said.Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the evil force power-BNP-should not be allowed to rise again and all should remain united against it.The ruling AL does not want unrest but it wants peaceful elections, he said, adding that those who are unwilling to join the elections want to make the polls questionable and to destroy the peaceful atmosphere by creating chaos.Citing findings of the IRI survey, the AL general secretary said about 70 percent of the country's people want Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.As long as the AL leaders and workers are alive, they will not allow anything to disrupt the country's democratic advancement, he said.Quader said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir lied over the permission of the police in holding their rally.He said the Awami League could not hold any rally without permission during the BNP's tenure.The AL leaders and activists will die, if necessary, to establish ideology but they will not give up, Quader said, adding that BNP is misleading people through false press releases, while Fakhrul plays the game of politics by staying at home.The AL will hold a peaceful rally tomorrow to show its stand against anarchy, the AL general secretary said and urging the party men to remain alert to this end.AL presidium members Matia Chowdhury, Dr Abdur Razzaque, Lt Col (retd) Mohammad Faruk Khan, Shajahan Khan, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Qamrul Islam, Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, joint general secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud, and organising secretaries Ahmad Hossain and BM Mozammel Haque were, among others, present at the press release. �BSS