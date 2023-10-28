Video
Saturday, 28 October, 2023, 5:00 AM
Home Back Page

TIPS procedure on Khaleda successful: Fakhrul

Published : Saturday, 28 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is doing fine as transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt, or TIPS procedure on her was completed successfully at Evercare Hospital, party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Friday.

"As you all know, three expert doctors arrived here from abroad. They were able to perform the (TIPS) procedure very successfully yesterday (Thursday) evening," he said.

Speaking at a press conference at BNP's Nayapaltan central office, Fakhrul said Khaleda has now been staying in the CCU of the Hospital.

"Doctors are talking to her...so far her condition is so good," the BNP leader said.

Earlier on Thursday evening, the visiting three US specialist doctors conducted the special TIPS procedure on Khaleda, creating new connections between two blood vessels in her liver without any surgery, to stop water accretion in her stomach and chest, and bleeding in her liver.

The US doctors--Hamid Rabb, Christos Georgiades and James P. A. Hamilton from Johns Hopkins University's School of Medicine-- decided to complete the TIPS procedure on Khaleda after assessing her health and medical test reports.

A TIPS is a procedure that involves inserting a stent (tube) to connect the portal veins to adjacent blood vessels that have lower pressure.

This relieves the high blood pressure in the portal vein (called portal hypertension) that often occurs in the setting of liver cirrhosis.     �UNB




