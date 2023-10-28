Lakshmi Puja today

Lakshmi Puja, a religious festival of the Hindu community, will be celebrated today with due religious fervour and enthusiasm.The Puja is arranged on the next full-moon night after the end of Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the country's Hindu community.This full moon night is also called Kujagori Purnima.According to Hindu scripture, Lakshmi, wife of lord Vishnu, is the goddess of wealth, fortune, power, luxury, beauty, fertility and auspiciousness. She represents the beautiful and bountiful aspect of nature.Owl, a predatory and usually nocturnal bird which is traditionally described as wise, is the carrier of Lakshmi.She (Lakshmi) bestows power, pleasure and prosperity on those who deserve her grace. To get her blessings, one must respect the laws of life and appreciate the wonders of existence.Traditionally Hindu women observe fasting on the occasion and floor of the homes are decorated with footprint of Lakshmi and torch lights in the evening. They worship Lakshmi in their homes after taking bath and wearing new or clean clothes. �BSS