Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 October, 2023, 5:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Lakshmi Puja today

Published : Saturday, 28 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

Lakshmi Puja today

Lakshmi Puja today

Lakshmi Puja, a religious festival of the Hindu community, will be celebrated today with due religious fervour and enthusiasm.

The Puja is arranged on the next full-moon night after the end of Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the country's Hindu community.

This full moon night is also called Kujagori Purnima.

According to Hindu scripture, Lakshmi, wife of lord Vishnu, is the goddess of wealth, fortune, power, luxury, beauty, fertility and auspiciousness. She represents the beautiful and bountiful aspect of nature.

Owl, a predatory and usually nocturnal bird which is traditionally described as wise, is the carrier of Lakshmi.

She (Lakshmi) bestows power, pleasure and prosperity on those who deserve her grace. To get her blessings, one must respect the laws of life and appreciate the wonders of existence.

Traditionally Hindu women observe fasting on the occasion and floor of the homes are decorated with footprint of Lakshmi and torch lights in the evening. They worship Lakshmi in their homes after taking bath and wearing new or clean clothes.    �BSS




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Prabarana Purnima today
11 die, 1,431 more hospitalised with dengue in 24hrs
TIPS procedure on Khaleda successful: Fakhrul
Behind Biden’s shift on Israel-Hamas war: Gaza deaths, int’l pressure
Lakshmi Puja today
Govt committed to maintaining communal harmony: PM
RAB arrests ARSA Commander, member from Ukhiya
Prez recovering well in S'pore, doing official work


Latest News
PM to open Bangabandhu Tunnel Saturday
BNP can't play convict's statement, must end rally by 5pm: Police
Schoolboy killed in Dinajpur road mishap
Teenager electrocuted Panchagarh
South Africa manage win by 1 wicket over Pakistan in nail-biter
45 BNP men arrested in Narayanganj
Man's body recovered in Moulvibazar
Five-member probe body formed over fire incident at Khawaja Tower
1,500 RAB men deployed in Dhaka over Saturday's rallies
Quader urges AL men to get ready to face BNP politically
Most Read News
Cricket: World Cup standings
Mohakhali building fire death toll rises to 3
Police checking vehicles, passengers at 2 entry points of Dhaka
It may take one week to restore internet services: BISPA
Israeli troops raid Gaza as Arab nations condemn bombardment
Dhaka-Mymensingh route bus movement suspended
'US monitoring reports on Khaleda Zia's deteriorating health'
StanChart helps Modern Syntex to set up polymerisation plant
Hamas lists some 7,000 names of Gaza 'dead'
“Shut Up, Be Soundless”
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft