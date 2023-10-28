Govt committed to maintaining communal harmony: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday said the Awami League government is committed to protecting the existing communal harmony and establishing Bangladesh as a prosperous and peaceful country.In a message issued on the occasion of the second largest religious festival of Buddhist community sacred Prabarona Purnima and month-long Kathin Chibar Dan (yellow robe offering ceremony), she said Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony.The premier said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman ensured religious freedom of the people of all races and communities in post-independence Bangladesh.In continuation of that, inspired by the non-communal spirit, the country's people have been following their respective religion freely, she said.On the occasion of the religious festival, Sheikh Hasina greeted the country's Buddhist community.She said the message of peace of Gautama Buddha has made an important contribution to the welfare of mankind and the establishment of global peace.Buddha's non-violent words and love of life are still widely equally admired around the world today, the prime minister said.She said the spontaneous participation of Buddhists in Shubha Pravarana Purnima and month long celebration of Katin Chibar Dan helps build unity, solidarity and harmony among all. �BSS