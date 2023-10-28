Video
RAB arrests ARSA Commander, member from Ukhiya

Published : Saturday, 28 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondent



COX'S BAZAR, Oct 27: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested two members of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), including a top commander involved in the murder of a DGFI official.

They were arrested last Thursday during a raid in the hilly areas adjacent to the Rohingya camp at Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar, said RAB-15 Cox's Bazar Battalion Assistant Director (Legal and Media) Additional Superintendent of Police Md Abu Salam Chowdhury.

The arrested were identified as Md Osman Prakash Salman Murobbi, 50, head of ARSA's Ulama Body and Torture Cell and Md Yunus, 24, torture cell member of the organisation.

During the raid, RAB found a secret torture cell operated by ARSA in the hills adjacent to Madhurchara Jame Mosque in Ward No. 6 of Rajapalang Union of Ukhiya. Body recovered from Marine Drive road in Cox's Bazar.

One of the arrested, Md Osman, was allegedly involved in the murder of a DGFI official during a joint anti-drug operation and was absconding.

He was also involved in multiple murders in the area adjacent to the Rohingya camp, the RAB official said.

In a press release issued on Thursday  night, Abu Salam Chowdhury said that after receiving a tip-off, RAB raided the deep mountainous area adjacent to the Rohingya camp in Ukhiya.

During the operation, massive amounts of foreign-made arms and ammunition were seized from the arrested persons.




