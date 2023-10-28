Prez recovering well in S'pore, doing official work

President Mohammed Shahabuddin recuperating from a bypass surgery in Singapore is now doing official work from hotel, his press secretary said on Friday.Press Secretary Joynal Abedin told UNB that the president's physical condition is gradually improving after bypass surgery at the National University Hospital in Singapore.He also said that according to the doctor's advice the president is doing normal activities, including walk.Meanwhile, President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam in a letter congratulated Shahabuddin on succesful surgery and wished his speedy recovery.The Singaporean president also sent flowers and fruits to President Shahabuddin. �UNB