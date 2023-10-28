Video
Saturday, 28 October, 2023
Home Back Page

BNP to pay for any disorder in name of movement: Anisul

Published : Saturday, 28 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Our Correspondent


BRAHMANBARIA, 27 Oct: Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq on Friday said law enforcement agencies will take action against any disorder created by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in the name of movement.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has made it clear that it is the right of a political party to hold a movement. But if they cause chaos, there are law enforcement agencies to take action," he told the media at Akhaura Railway Station in Brahmanbaria.
"BNP can raise movement, it is their political right. But if they create any disorder in the name movement, law enforcement agencies will take action," he said. The Law Minister said this while talking to newsmen at the Akhaura Railway Station on Friday.

"I had high regards for BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, but he lies to confuse the people," he added.

The Minister distributed saplings among the primary and secondary level students in Akhaura and joined an extended meeting of upazila Awami League there.

Brahmanbaria Deputy Commissioner Md Shahgir Alam and Superintendant of Police (SP) Mohammad Shakhawat Hossain were present on the occasion, among others.




