Ex-minister Syed Abul Hossain laid to rest in Sirajganj

Former Communications Minister, ex-lawmaker of the ruling Awami League and valiant freedom fighter Syed Abul Hossain was buried at the premises of the holy Shrine of Hazrat Khaza Younus Ali (RA) at Enayetpur in Sirajganj after the Jummah prayers on Friday.Due to not being taken by air in the present situation, his body was taken directly to Enayetpur holy Darbar Sharif and buried after holding the third Namaj-e-Janaza instead of their earlier plan to hold third Namaj-e-Janaza at Dasar upazila in Madaripur after the Jummah prayers, his family sources said.According to earlier plan, the body was supposed to take at Enayetpur in Sirajganj and would be buried after Asar prayers following the fourth Namaj-e-Janaza, the sources added.The first Namaj-e-Janaza of valiant freedom fighter Syed Abul Hossain was held at Gulshan Azad Mosque in the city and his second Namaj-e Janaza was held at the Awami League Central Office premises at Bangabandhu Avenue on Thursday.Syed Abul Hossain died of cardiac arrest in the city's United Hospital on Wednesday at the age of 72.He is survived by wife, two daughters and a host of relatives and admirers.