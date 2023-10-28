BD stands united for Palestine in conflict with Israel: Humayun Kabir

Former Ambassador M Humayun Kabir on Friday said there is no division in Bangladesh over Palestine-Israel issue, noting that everyone is in favour of Palestine.He said he sees positive approach from the countries in the Middle East though the Arab world is yet to unite their force to resolve the Palestinian issue.Highlighting the importance of unity in the Arab world, the former diplomat said the talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran have begun, which is positive.The foreign affairs analyst said there is no organisation other than the United Nations that can mediate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.Therefore, he said, everyone must work together to solve the Palestinian-Israeli crisis by awakening the world's conscience.The former ambassador was speaking at a debate competition titled "UCB Public Parliament" organized by the Debate for Democracy.Chairman of the Debate for Democracy Hassan Ahamed Chowdhury Kiron presided over the event."We need a lasting solution. We must ensure justice. Some immediate steps need to be taken if we want peace and solution to the crisis," said the former ambassador.He laid emphasis on quick and uninterrupted frow of humanitarian support for the people affected."You need to stand by the truth, justice and human rights," the former envoy told the debaters.Kiron said that there is no food, no water, no electricity and no medical treatment in Gaza and only a row of dead bodies at the hospital.He said the medical system in Palestine has completely collapsed due to the destruction and it is even difficult to identify the dead bodies."Many parents are writing their children's names on their bodies so that even if he or she dies in the attack, child's body can be identified. This barbarism must end," he said.Chowdhury Kiron also said that the powerful countries of the world should sit together to discuss the solution to the Palestine-Israel crisis so that peace can be established permanently.The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday morning began an emergency special session on the Israel-Palestine crisis, amid continuing deadlock in the Security Council and with conditions in the besieged enclave of Gaza growing more dire by the hour.The UN's main deliberative body will continue its emergency special session on the ongoing Israel-Palestine crisis on Friday, amid continuing deadlock at the Security Council.The debaters of the State University of Bangladesh, Dhaka, defeated the debaters of Mymensingh's National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam University in the shadow parliament on resolving the Israel-Palestine crisis through the mediation of the United Nations. �UNBThe judges of the competition were Prof Abu Muhammad Rais, journalists Mainul Alam, Masud Karim, AKM Moinuddin and Jhumur Bari.At the end of the competition, trophies, crests and certificates were awarded to the champion and runner-up teams. �UNB