One held with arms, ammo in Shibganj

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Oct 27: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested an alleged arms peddler with a foreign pistol, two magazines and two bullets from Shibganj upazila in the district on Thursday night.The arrested was identified as Md. Mithun, 28, of Nayagaon Debinagar village under Shibganj upazila.RAB said, being informed, an operation team of RAB-5 from Chapainawabganj camp conducted a raid in Haripur Mohila Bazar area under Kansat union of Shibganj upazila in Chapainawabganj district around 9:30pm and arrested Mithun with the arms and ammunition. Later, the elite force handed him over to the police of Shibganj thana with a case. �BSS