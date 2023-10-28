88 fishermen held for violating Hilsha ban in Chandpur

CHANDPUR, Oct 27: A total of 88 fishermen, in separate drives, along with current nets and mother Hilsha fish arrested from the Meghna river here during the last 24-hour for defying the government's ongoing a 22-day ban on Hilsha fishing.Sadar Upazila Task Force, Haimchar Upazila Task Force and Naval Police conducted the drives in the district.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandpur Naval Police Station Md Kamruzzaman said a total of 88 fishermen were arrested with 672-kg of Hilsha, 26 fishing boats and five lakh meters of banned current nets during the drives in the Meghna river of the district.The mobile courts sentenced 25 fishermen to different terms imprisonment.Among them, 10 juvenile were released as they were minor and rests of the 53 fisherman were sent to jail with a case, he said. �BSS