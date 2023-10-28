APBn detains man with 7.8kg cannabis in Dhaka

Airport Armed Police Battalion (APBn) detained a man with 7.8kg cannabis in front of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport early Friday.The detainee was identified as Milton Sheikh, son of Chan Miah Sheikh of Manikganj's Singair upazila.Airport Armed Police Battalion (APBn) Additional Superintendent of Police, Mohammad Ziaul Haque said Milton was seen roaming in front of the roundabout of the airport this morning.Armed police stopped him at the check post due to his suspicious movement.Later, the law enforcers searched him and recovered the cannabis from his bag, he added. �UNB