Saturday, 28 October, 2023, 4:57 AM
Home Editorial

Beware of Bkash frauds

Published : Saturday, 28 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Letter To the Editor

Dear sir,

While the phenomena of fraud by Bkash have dominated headlines many times, the Bkash authorities shirk responsibilities under the pretense of lack of public awareness. These types of occurrences have recently gathered tractions. If a call comes to you showing the helping number of Bkash-16247- and asks for some information as a Bkash representative to update your account, what will you do at this moment?

Wouldn't you provide them with information, as they are threatening you that without your information, your account will be deactivated? In fact, in this way, the fraudsters collect the security pin number sent by the Bkash authority in order to gain access to the victim's account and rob him blind. How will the common people be able to make this trap out? Although the Bkash authority has put an end to deception by using an Android phone, they have kept their gross negligence regarding I-phone because I-phone has manual system to type the secret pin number which is not possible in Android phones.

For this reason, the fraudsters use I-phone to continue their operations. On the contrary, despite receiving lots of allegations, the authorities concerned have yet to take up any time-worthy and practical initiatives to allay this incident and refund money stolen by perpetrators. They can no longer turn a blind eye regarding this throbbing issue. We want Bkash authorities to be active to prevent these phenomena of fraud and ensure security for people's money by strengthening their systems.

Md Sajidul Islam Sohan
Student, University of Dhaka



