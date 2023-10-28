PM’s efforts to keep our economy afloat

In a recent diplomatic effort, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reached out to the leaders of Belgium and Luxembourg, urging them to continue the tariff and quota-free access for Bangladeshi goods, excluding arms and ammunition, to their markets under the Everything but Arms (EBA) scheme until 2032.This request made during bilateral meetings with Belgium Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, holds significant implications for Bangladesh's economic growth and international partnerships.Bangladesh is set to graduate from its status as a Least Developed Country (LDC) to a developing nation by 2026. However, the Prime Minister emphasized that this transition should not be viewed as punitive but rather as an opportunity for mutual benefits.She underscored the challenges faced by Bangladesh due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the burdens of ongoing global conflicts, which have placed immense strain on the nation. Extending the EBA facility until 2032 would provide the much-needed support for Bangladesh's continued development.However, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also seized the opportunity to encourage Belgium to invest in Bangladesh, particularly in the fields of pharmaceuticals, renewable energy and shipbuilding. She highlighted the potential for collaboration in shipbuilding, with the assurance that Bangladesh can deliver high-quality vessels. Both leaders agreed to explore a partnership agreement in the pharmaceutical sector, leveraging the strengths of both nations.Additionally, Sheikh Hasina requested Luxembourg's expertise and cooperation in maturing Bangladesh's banking sector. Acknowledging Luxembourg's prowess in the banking industry, she sought their guidance to further enhance Bangladesh's financial services.Belgium and Luxembourg commended the remarkable progress Bangladesh has achieved over the last 15 years under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. This recognition highlights the nation's commitment to sustainable development and economic growth.Furthermore, the two countries are poised to sign an air service agreement that will boost bilateral trade and business ties, fostering stronger economic relations with Bangladesh. Discussions also revolved around collaborative efforts in the fields of information and communication technology (ICT) and renewable energy.Bangladesh's request to Belgium and Luxembourg aims to enhance country's economic growth and international partnerships. Extending the EBA access and fostering economic collaboration will not only benefit Bangladesh but also contribute to a stronger, more interconnected global economy. As Bangladesh embarks on its journey towards becoming a developing nation, such partnerships and trade relations are vital for its continued progress and prosperity.