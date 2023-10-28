Place high value on modesty for a meaningful Life

First of all, modesty and respect have a direct bearing on a person's character, interpersonal relationships, and capacity to live a happy and successful life. The values of modesty and respect may be undervalued in a society where ego and arrogance frequently take the stage. However, these qualities have the capacity to alter people, relationships, and society at large. In light of the great spiritual masters' teachings as well as the author's personal experiences, this essay will examine the significant life lessons associated with humility and respect.The Building Blocks of Self-Control: Many cultures and religions place a high value on modesty, which is typically characterised by simplicity, humility, and a realistic outlook on life. It urges people to have a positive view of themselves, accept their shortcomings, and understand their role in the bigger picture.The Example of the Prophet Muhammad: The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) is among the most outstanding examples of humility. His steadfast modesty in the face of great circumstances encourages everyone. For example, although Makkah had cruelly persecuted him and his people in the past, the Prophet entered that city as a victor and displayed extraordinary humility. As he got closer to the city, he began to cry and praise God. He bent his head, expressing gratitude and deep humility at the same time.Where Did the Modesty Virtues Come From? Modesty is the essential trait that all other attributes flow from. "Inner humility is the source of all virtues," as the Hadith in the Meshkat implies. This suggests that humility is a prerequisite for acquiring other noble attributes. It is comparable to a building's foundation in that without it, the entire structure becomes unstable. It is simpler to develop characteristics like kindness, generosity, and compassion when one is modest.Respect is the foundation of dignity: Pleasant and productive interpersonal connections are built on respect. It means respecting other people's rights, ideas, and dignity. Respect recognises the inherent value in every person, regardless of their upbringing, morals, or social status.Respect one another by trading reciprocally: Dignity requires fairness as a requirement. You should be asked to return the courtesy if you expect to be respected in return. Basically, it comes down to the straightforward, common principle, "Treat others as you wish to be treated." People will respect you when respect gets ingrained in your character and manifests in your behaviours and interpersonal relationships.Using Humility to Seek Compassion: Respect and modesty are incompatible. One has to be humble and nice in order to be respected. Like a thread holding a cluster of flowers together, humility binds us all together. Having modesty and humility makes it easier for others to see you for the true you. People are captivated by your actual personality.Examples of humility and reverence in real life: The real litmus test is how well humility and respect are utilised in everyday interactions. These are inspiring stories of extraordinary people who transformed the world by acting on their convictions.Vivekananda Swami: Swami Vivekananda was a philosopher and spiritual guide who embodied humility and selflessness. His life's work has been devoted to the betterment of humanity, making him a shining example of selflessness in action. Swami Vivekananda, who came from an affluent family, made the decision to forgo material pleasures in order to pursue the truth. His modesty and humility won him enduring admiration. People are still inspired by him years after he passed away, demonstrating the relevance of his character traits.APJ Abdul Kalam: The former president of India, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, was renowned for his modesty. He carried on with his normal routine after retirement, using the bus and train. He remained unnoticeable, standing his ground and not letting anyone go by him. Many were won over by his constant modesty, which was demonstrated by his deeds.The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him): The Prophet Muhammad showed remarkable modesty on a number of times during his lifetime. Even at the most significant events, like the conquering of Makkah, he acted with the greatest humility. Despite the hardships he and his followers had experienced in the city, tears of gratitude and extreme humility accompanied his triumphal entry into Makkah.Challenges to Modesty: Despite its numerous advantages, modesty can also be hampered by a variety of problems. Sometimes a person's pride, ego, or social standing prevent them from being humble. One needs to overcome the obstacles presented by their own self-perception in order to be an example of modesty.Releasing the Ego: A key obstacle to modesty is the ego. Being humble is hard when we feel superior to other people or when we are focused on our social standing and positions of authority.Conflicts and forgiving each other: Intense discussions, modesty frequently comes up. We must respect each person as an individual, own our limits, and consider ourselves to be a part of a greater community if we are to be truly humble. Is it possible to maintain humility during conflict or a war? Is it feasible to show forgiveness to everyone, including old rivals? The lives of great leaders and spiritual leaders highlight the significance of accepting humility and forgiveness in spite of these obstacles. It is believed that forgiveness is a route to inner serenity and personal development, even in the most stressful situations.The Impact of kin: Humility and respect grow organically in a family. People learn these values from their interactions with their parents, kids, and other family members. The basis for humility and respect in larger society is laid by the love and respect parents have for their kids and the respect kids have for their parents. A family's actions have an effect on the neighbourhood and may encourage others to follow in their footsteps.Accolades for Modesty: In all facets of life, worship and religious rituals should be performed modestly. People who practise humility in their worship, meditation, and prayer are more likely to develop a genuine relationship with God. The importance of modesty in prayer is emphasised in the Quran because it fosters inner tranquilly and brings one closer to Allah.In conclusion, although being viewed as fundamental qualities, modesty and respect have the ability to change people and entire cultures. These are the attributes that give life purpose and fulfilment. We can learn from the lives of great people like the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), Swami Vivekananda and Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam that true modesty and respect have a lasting effect on the world. As we navigate the difficulties of life, we must remember that respect is a reciprocal act.Respect enters our life when we demonstrate it to others. The foundation of moral behaviour and the theme that ties our beliefs together is modesty. Without allowing our ego, pride, or social standing to get in the way, let's strive for modesty. Rather, let's consider forgiveness as a means of achieving personal growth and inner peace even in the face of conflict.Family's innate dynamics of humility and obedience make it essential for imparting these virtues. Our family's deeds became well-known throughout society, encouraging others to do the same. Our relationship with God can be genuine and comforting via humble worship and prayer.We all have a single existence at the end of the day. Making a decent and modest legacy for future generations is the best homage we can give them. The paths that improve our behaviour, fortify our moral fibre, and ultimately make us truly humble are modesty and respect. By maintaining these values at the centre of who we are, we may attempt to build a community where compassion, empathy, and respect for one another are valued.The writer is a senior financeprofessional