Study finds students’ lack of awareness about constitution

In the contemporary world, almost all countries have a constitution that is the fundamental and supreme law of the state. It embodies democratic values and reflects the ideals and aspirations of a nation. This visionary document secures the rule of law, fundamental human rights and freedom, political, economic and social justice for all citizens. Thus, it is called the "mirror of the country". Justice Albie Sachs, one of the architects of the current South African Constitution described the Constitution as the 'autobiography of a nation'. Samuel E Finer, a British Political Scientists and historian examines the Constitution as an "autobiography of power relationship" because it highlights the relationship among fundamental political institutions like different organs of state-executive, legislative and judiciary. Khairul Haque J. narrates the position vividly inShamima Sultana Seema v. Bangladesh57 DLR (2005) 201"It should be remembered that the ingrained spirit of the Constitution is its intrinsic power. It is its soul. The Constitution of a country is its source of power"Bangladesh is a land of constitutional supremacy. Like others, Bangladesh framed its own constitution in 1972, immediately after its independence in December 1971. It was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of Bangladesh on 4 November 1972 and became effective on 16 December 1972.The Constitution of Bangladesh is not merely a lengthy or frozen document; rather, it is the embodiment of the feelings, emotions, and aspirations of millions of martyrs that led them to shed their blood for their own country. It bears within those black printed letters the red-hot blood of the millions of freedom fighters and the culture and heritage of Bangalees. So, Bangladesh Constitution is not a mere piece of paper; rather, it is a philosophy. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the nation, while highlighting the evolutionary history of the constitution, boldly spells, "This Constitution has been written with the blood of the martyrs; this Constitution will remain alive as the symbol of the people's hopes and desires"But skipping to modern days, aside from those with legal backgrounds, students and professionals are constantly falling behind in terms of their grasp of the Constitution.Nonetheless, it should be a fundamental course for secondary to tertiary-level students. Apart from that, like other reference materials, the library of educational institutions is not enriched with the Constitution. It is true that no research has been done on this topic, but the situation is the same in all the districts of Bangladesh.A research project has been undertaken under the Research and Extension Centre, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Trishal, Mymensingh to assess the awareness of the Constitution among the students. Due to insufficient funds, limited time and lack of previous statistics and the limited amount of literature review on this issue triggered me to conduct research in Mymensingh District only. A total number of 10279 students of 172 institutions from secondary to tertiary level including Madrasha took part in the research. The report of the project was presented to the Second International Conference on Business, Technology and Justice towards Smart Bangladesh organized by Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University on 4-5 June, 2023.When the first question "Do you know what the Constitution is?" is asked to the respondents to answer in 'Yes' or 'No' the ratio of 'Yes' was near to 70%. However, when they are asked to write briefly about it, the percentage of affirmative responses dropped from 70% to 44%. It is found that the percentage of students who know the Constitution in secondary and higher secondary, Dakhil and Alim level are 27%,12%,63%, 38% respectively. The percentage of Graduate students is 81%, which is somewhat praiseworthy. A supplementary question is also asked to the students whether they even know that there is a Constitution of Bangladesh. In reply the percentage of 'Yes' in secondary & Dakhil is 52% and 39% respectively. 67% students from Higher Secondary & 62% from Alim came to know that Bangladesh has its own Constitution. However, like before it is apparent that the ratio of the graduate students is remarkable which is 97%.When the students are asked whether they had seen the Constitution. The rate of positive answers is 16.45%. But the ratio dropped significantly to 11% when they were asked to write the color of the cover page of the Constitution. However, it should be emphasized that here the percentage of the students who have seen the Constitution in secondary and higher secondary level is only 1.2% and 1.88% respectively. Students of Dakhil and Alim level are at the very bottom of the parameter which is 0.6% and 0.97% respectively. We posed a fascinating query to the responders to grab our interest whether they have the constitution in their own house and whether the institutions observe the Constitution Day, arrange seminar, workshop on this issue. In reply 100% of students ' answers were negative. Additionally, some basic questions are sked to the graduate levels on the executive, judiciary, legislature, fundamental rights, and fundamental principles of state policy of which 36 % students are not acquainted with this basic knowledge.The investigation then concentrated on counting the number of educational institutions that had copies of the Constitution. Almost 172 educational institutions from secondary to tertiary level are explored and asked the concerned authority about the issue. It was found that only 14 institutions, which is only 8.14% of the total number, are equipped with the Constitution. It is seen that only 4 among 107 which is only 3.74% secondary and higher secondary institutions have the Constitution in their library. It should be noted here that among four, two institutions namely Vidyamoyee Govt. Girls High School and Notre Dame College, Mymensingh displayed their original handwritten copies of the Constitution for our viewing. In Dakhil and Alim, level 1 institution among 30 institutions which is only 3.33% claimed that they have the constitution. At the College and University levels only 25% institutions are equipped with the Constitution.Normally, it is assumed that everyone is aware of their own constitution. But the irony is that 50 years have passed since the formation of the Constitution, almost 89% percent of students have not seen the Constitution in their academic lives, 92% institutions do not have the constitution in their library. Even the teachers of that institutions have not seen the Constitution. It was interesting that the teachers curiously wanted to see the Constitution from us. Now, it is high time that the students should not be left behind without being aware of the Constitution. Inclusion of the Constitution in curriculum, exhibition of the Constitution in the class while delivering lecture in Constitutional issues, observation of the Constitution Day with due solemnity like any other national days, arranging workshops, seminars establishing the Law/Constitution Clinic under universities can play a prominent role in understanding the basic concepts and ideals of the Constitution. The Ministry of education and Ministry of Law and Parliamentary Affairs jointly may take initiatives instructing the institutions to keep the Constitution in the library mandatory. Thus, they would be able to cultivate an effective democratic value as well as to foster an understanding and practice of active citizenship and participation in government processes. Enriching ourselves in Constitutional issues we can also achieve our political salvation.The writer is a Lecturer in Law and Justice, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Trishal, Mymensingh