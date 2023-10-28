US strikes two sites used by Iranian forces in Syria: Pentagon

WASHINGTON, Oct 27: The US military struck two facilities in eastern Syria used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and affiliated groups, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday."The precision self-defense strikes are a response to a series of ongoing and mostly unsuccessful attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-backed militia groups that began on October 17," he said in a statement.One US citizen contractor died from a cardiac incident during the attacks, and 21 US military personnel suffered "minor injuries, but all have since returned to duty," Austin added.The strikes in Syria follow a direct warning earlier Thursday from President Joe Biden to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei against the strikes on US troops, the White House said on Thursday."There was a direct message relayed. That's as far as I'm going to go," US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters, declining to say how it was delivered. �AFP