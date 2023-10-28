Video
Former Chinese premier Li Keqiang dies at 68

BEIJING, Oct 27: Former Chinese premier Li Keqiang, a reform-minded bureaucrat once tipped as the country's future leader only to be eclipsed by President Xi Jinping, died Friday. He was 68.

Li suffered a heart attack on Thursday and passed away in Shanghai just after midnight, state-run news agency Xinhua said.
China's ruling Communist Party said in an official obituary that Li's death was "a significant loss for the party and the country", describing him as an "outstanding party member, a time-tested and loyal Communist fighter".
It added that Li "was full of affection for the people and strived to resolve their outstanding difficulties in employment, education, housing, medical care and elderly care, shore up the bottom line of their livelihoods and continuously improve their happiness".

A career bureaucrat who spoke fluent English, Li voiced support for economic reforms during his time in office.
During his 10-year tenure as premier under Xi, he cultivated an image as a more modern official compared to his stiffer colleagues.

The son of a minor party official in eastern China's Anhui province, Li was sent to the countryside to work as a labourer during the tumultuous Cultural Revolution of 1966 to 1976.

He went on to study law at Peking University, where classmates say he embraced Western liberalism.

But he became more orthodox after joining the Communist Party in the mid-1980s, rising to become its top official in Henan province, and later in Liaoning in the northeast -- tenures marked by both economic growth and a health scandal.

Appointed premier in 2013, his attempts at tackling China's deep economic challenges were curtailed by the overwhelming authority of Xi, with whom he was once seen as a rival for the country's leadership.

His tenure saw a shift from the more consensus-based rule associated with former leaders to the concentrated power of Xi.
"People always debated whether (China's) institutions would... determine the outcomes, as opposed to just raw power," Victor Shih, an expert on China's elite politics at the University of California San Diego, told.    �AFP




