180 detained on different charges in 10 districts

A total of 180 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in 10 districts- Chandpur, Noakhali, Narayanganj, Khulna, Chattogram, Gazipur, Faridpur, Mymensingh, Natore and Jhenidah, in recent times.CHANDPUR: A total of 76 fishermen were arrested for catching Hilsa during the fishing ban in the district recently.A total of 41 fishermen were arrested from the Padma and Meghna rivers in separate drives along with current nets and mother Hilsa in the district in the last 24 hour till Thursday for violating the ongoing 22-day ban on Hilsa fishing.Chandpur District Fisheries Office and Naval Police conducted the drives in the district.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandpur Naval Police Station (PS) Md Kamruzzaman said, a total of 41 fishermen were arrested with 449 kg of mother Hilsa, 18 fishing boats and 20.20 lakh meters of banned current nets during the separate drives in the Padma and Meghna rivers in the district.Later on, the mobile court sentenced 26 fishermen to different terms of imprisonment. Among them, four juvenile were released as they were minor and rests of the 21 fisherman were sent to jail with a case, the OC added.The government has imposed a 22-day ban on catching, selling, storing and transporting Hilsha, to ensure safe spawning of the Mother Hilsa, during its peak breeding period.The seized nets were destroyed and the seized Hilsa has been distributed among the orphans and poor people in the area.On the other hand, river police have arrested 35 fishermen for violating the 22-day hilsa-catching ban imposed by the government.The ban was imposed in the Padma-Meghna river sanctuary area of Chandpur to ensure the safe spawning of the national fish of Bangladesh during its peak breeding period.The arrested fishermen are from Chandpur Sadar Upazila and adjoining upazilas, chars, and remote areas.During the arrest, river police seized about 20,00,000 metres of current nets, seven fishing boats, and 105 kg of hilsa from the fishermen.Chandpur River PS OC Md Kamruzzaman said the law enforcers conducted a day-long operation in the sanctuary area to protect mother hilsas and arrested 35 fishermen."Seven regular cases are being filed against the arrestees," said the officer.Earlier, the government imposed a 22-day ban on catching hilsa fishing across the country.The ban will remain in place until November 2.Fishermen will not be allowed to catch fish in the Padma-Meghna sanctuary from Shatnal in Matlab Uttar to Char Bhairabi in Haimchar Upazila of the district.NOAKHALI: A total of 58 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in Kabirhat, Begumganj and Sonaimuri upazilas of the district recently.Police arrested 10 people on different charges from Kabirhat Upazila in the district.All of the arrested were sent to jail on Thursday noon following the court orders.Police arrested three people on the charge of abducting a teenage girl from Ghoshbag area in Kabirhat Upazila.The arrested men are: Md Sujon Mia, 29, son of Abdul Halim of Ward No. 5 Purba Lamchhi Village, Md Faruq, 22, son of Abul Hashem of Uttar Lamchhi Village, and Md Ibrahim, 30, son of Delwar Hossain of Ghoshbag Union in the upazila.Police sources said the trio abducted a teenage girl, 17, from Ledu Companir Haat Bazar area in Ghoshbag Union recently.The victim's father lodged a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Kabirhat PS in this regard.Following this, police arrested the youths and rescued the abducted girl.Meanwhile, police arrested two persons along with fake notes in the district.The arrested men are: Ekram Hossain Sajib, 23, son of Md Selim of Uttar Jagadananda Village under Dhansiri Union in the upazila, and Nur Islam.It was known that two youths bought some essentials from a shop at Ward No. 5 Janata Bazar under Dhanshalik Union in the upazila at around 11 am on Wednesday with a fake note of Tk 1,000. The shop owner with the help of locals caught Nur Islam at that time while Sajib managed to flee the scene.Later on, 15 fake notes of Tk 1,000 were recovered from the arrestee's possession.Locals then informed the matter to police.On information, police arrested Sajib from Muqbul Chowdhuryhaat under Dhansiri Union in the upazila.On the other hand, police, in separate drives, arrested five warranted criminals from different areas in the upazila.The arrested men are: Belal Hossain, Nur Islam, Didar Hossain, Md Selim and Kazi Nazrul Islam.All of the arrested were sent to jail on Thursday noon following the court orders.Kabirhat PS OC Rafiqul Islam confirmed the matter.Meanwhile, police arrested 40 leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh from Begumganj Upazila in the district.They were arrested from Anantapur area under Eklashpur Union in the upazila.Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Anantapur area, and arrested 40 leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh including its District Amir Isahaq Khandaker while they were holding a secret meeting.Begumganj PS OC Md Anwarul Islam confirmed the matter, adding that a case was filed with the PS against the arrested.On the other hand, police arrested eight robbers along with firearms from Sonaimuri Upazila in the district recently.The arrested persons are: Md Ilias Hossain alias Sohag, 35, Md Rashed, 25, Md Saddam, 28, Md Tanim, 22, Abdur Rahim alias Arfan, 24, Md Sumon, 26, Md Khokon, 22, and Md Al Amin, 27.All of them are active members of an inter-district robbers' gang.Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Bajra area of the upazila, and arrested them along with two pipe-guns, two rounds of cartridge, one hammer, a Chinese axe and some other local weapons.After filing of a case with Sonaimuri PS, the arrested were produced before the court.Sonaimuri PS OC Md Bakhtiar Uddin Chowdhury confirmed the matter.NARAYANGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a warranted criminal from Fatulla Model PS area in the city on Tuesday.The arrested man is Md Juwel Sarder, 48, son of Md Habibur Rahman, a resident of Post Office Road area under Fatulla Model PS in the city. He is an accused of a murder and robbery case.RAB-11 sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Post Office Road area on Tuesday, and arrested him.Acting Company Commander of RAB-11 Senior Assistant Director ASP Kazi Shahabuddin Ahmed confirmed the matter in a press release, adding that the arrested was handed over to Fatulla Model PS.KHULNA: A total of 25 leaders and activists of BNP have been arrested from different parts of the district in 48 hours till Thursday morning ahead of BNP's October 28 grand rally.Ehteshamul Haque Shawon, member of Khulna BNP media cell, alleged that centring the grand rally, police have arrested the 25 BNP men so far.Saidur Rahman, superintendent of police (SP), said police are arresting those who were wanted in different criminal cases and they were 'not arrested centring BNP's grand rally.'On October 18, BNP announced a grand rally in Dhaka on October 28 as part of the party's final phase of programme under their ongoing movement against the government.CHATTOGRAM: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested a man along with fake notes of Tk 80,000 from the Biyazid Bostami PS area in the city recently.The arrestee is Mohammad Didurul Alam, 50, a resident of Halishahor area in the city.Senior Assistant Director (Media) of RAB-7 Nurul Abser said the arrestee is a member of professional fake note trading gang.However, legal steps would be taken against him in this regard, the RAB official added.GAZIPUR: Members of RAB arrested four members of a gang including its ringleader for their involvement in online gambling centring the ongoing International Cricket Cup (ICC) from Dhaka's Malibagh and Gazipur's Sreepur area recently.The arrested are identified as ringleader Nishat Munna, 20, and his cohorts Kamrul Islam Shuvo, 27, Sumon, 35, and Nazmul Hossain Babu, 31.Commander Khandaker Al-Moin, law and media wing director of RAB, disclosed the matter at a media briefing of its media centre on Tuesday afternoon.The RAB officer said Nishat used to work as a local agent of a foreign online gambling site.The gang laundered around Tk 50 lakh to their foreign agents from the country after keeping their share, he said.On information, RAB members recovered 16 mobile phone sets, 18 SIM cards, CPU and monitor from their possessions during the drives, the RAB commander added.The local gang was involved in spreading the online gambling in different areas of Bangladesh by opening their clients' accounts, transacting money through mobile banking and laundering money to neighbouring countries.The gang used to target youths to involve them in online gambling ahead of mega sports events including Football World Cup, Cricket World Cup, IPL, BPL and various football leagues and tournaments.FARIDPUR: Members of RAB on Tuesday arrested a fugitive accused of committing crimes against humanity in Mymensingh during the Liberation War from the district.A case was filed against him on August 6, 2017 for looting, killing and torching houses in Fulpur Upazila of Mymensingh District in 1971. He went into hiding soon after the filing of the case, Shihab Karim, senior assistant director (media) of RAB-2, said on Wednesday.A team of RAB-2 picked up Anwar Hossain alias Bihari Anwar from Kotwali area in the district, he said.In March 2019, the International Crimes Tribunal-1 issued an arrest warrant for him.BHALUKA, MYMESINGH: Police arrested nine robbers along with local weapons from Bhaluka Upazila in the district while they were preparing for a robbery.The arrested are: Mazharul Islam, 45, and Rubel Mia, 25, residents of Bhaluka Upazila; Afzal Mia, 29, Rifat Sarder, 25, Riad Mia, 45, and Nazmul Haque, 28, residents of Trishal Upazila; and Shamim, 25, of Gouripur Upazila in Mymensingh; Solaiman, 28, of Sreepur Upazila in Gazipur; and Shamim, 34, of Barhatta Upazila in Netrakona District.All of them are active members of an inter-district robbers' gang and have been committing robbery in different area of the country for long.Bhaluka Model PS OC Kamal Hossain said on information that a group of robbers taking preparation to commit a robbery on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Meherabari Jinjira Mazar area, and arrested them red-handed along with some local weapons and a pickup van.After filing of a case with the PS, the arrested were produced before the court, the OC added.Gafargaon Circle ASP Afroza Nazneen confirmed the matter.NATORE: Members of RAB, in separate drives, arrested four men from Bagatipara Upazila of the district recently on the charge of selling pornographies.The arrested persons are: Samrat Islam, 22, of Jamnagar Village, Sumon Ali, 30, of Shalainagar Village, Nayon Ali, 30, of Kalikapur Village, and Ripon Ali, 30, of Shalainagar Village in the upazila.According to RAB sources, an organized group has been doing the illegal business at different areas in the upazila for long.On information, the elite force conducted separate drives in different areas of the upazila, and arrest the four youths on the charge of selling pornography.After filing of a case with Bagatipara PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order.Bagatipara PS OC Shafiul Alam confirmed the matter.JHENIDAH: Members of RAB-6, in a drive, arrested a listed criminal along with a firearm from Shailakupa Upazila of the district recently.The arrested man is Nirapad Mandal, 70, son of late Panchanan Mandal, a resident of Tentulbaria Village under the upazila.RAB-6 Company Commander Squadron Leader Ishtiaq Hossain said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Malithia area of the upazila, and arrested Nirapad Mandal along with a pipe gun.He is an accused of different cases.After filing of a new case under the Arms Act with Shailakupa PS, the arrested was handed over to police, the RAB official added.