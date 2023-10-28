Video
Home Countryside

Mushroom production, marketing centre opened in Feni  

Published : Saturday, 28 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondent

FENI, Oct 27: A centre for producing mushroom, marketing and training has been launched in Sadar Upazila of the district.

This centre has been set up for the first time, with technical assistance by the Department of Agriculture Extension-Feni.
 
On Thursday  noon, the combined mushroom factory in K Pahalia Agro Park was inaugurated at Kalidaha Union in Feni Sadar Upazila.

The opening function was attended by Sadar Upazila Agriculture Officer Sharmin Aktar as the chief guest.

Among others, Fazilpur Union Chairman Md Mojibul Haq Ripon, Kalidaha Union Chairman Delwar Hossain Dalim, and former president of Feni Press Club Muhammad Abu Taher Bhuiya were present at the inaugural function.

Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer-Feni Sadar Md Abu Toyeb said, three species of mushroom will be produced in the centre. These are ganoderma, milky mushroom and webster mushroom.

There are 5,000 spans in the mushroom centre. Using these spans mushroom can be collected for three times within two and half a months. Tissues have been brought to the centre from Dhaka.

The mushroom production starts from tissue to mother, mother to span. Later on, new spans will be made in the laboratory.
The training course will be provided in K Pahalia Agro Park by trained trainer from Dhaka's Savar. In this case, the agriculture department will provide overall assistances.




