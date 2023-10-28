Video
Home Countryside

Three crushed under train in S’ganj, Dinajpur

Published : Saturday, 28 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondents

Three people including a woman were crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Sirajganj and Dinajpur, in four days.

SIRAJGANJ: Two people including a woman were crushed under train in separate incidents in Kamarkhanda Upazila of the district on Friday.

A man was crushed under a train in the upazila at noon.

The accident took place at Jamtoil Railway Station of the upazila at around 12:30 pm.

The identity of the deceased could not be known be known immediately. He used to serve food in a train.

Local sources said the Sundarban Express train hit the man at Jamtoil Railway Station at noon while he was trying to get out of the train. He died on the spot.

Jamtoil Railway Station Master Pravat Kumar Das confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, a woman was crushed under a train in Kamarkhanda Upazila of the district in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Farzana, a resident of Sabir Bhita area under Sujanagar Upazila of Pabna District.

It was known that the woman came to visit a relative's house in Kamarkhanda Upazila. However, the Sirajganj Express train crushed her in Haluakandi Eidgah Field area of the upazila at around 6:30 am, leaving her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police rushed to the scene and recovered her body.
 
The body was, later, sent to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Sirajganj Bazar Railway PS OC Mahbubur Rahman confirmed the incident.

DINAJPUR: A man was crushed under a train in Biral Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Kuddus, 55, a resident of Uttar Bahola Village under the upazila.

Quoting locals, Bijora Union Parishad Chairman Amzad Hossain said a Panchagarh-bound commuter train hit the man in the morning when he tried to cross the railway tracks at Kanchan Railway Station, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to his family members upon their request, the UP chairman added.
Biral PS OC Golam Mawla confirmed the incident.




