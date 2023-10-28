Video
Obituary

Published : Saturday, 28 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents


Umar Ali
BAGATIPARA, NATORE: Freedom Fighter (FF) Umar Ali of Bagatipara Upazila in the district died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) at 5:15 pm on Thursday. He was 72.

He had been suffering from respiratory problem for long. After his Namaz-e-Janaza, he was buried with state honour in Chakgoash Village of Bagatipara Upazila.

FF Umar Ali left behind his wife, two sons, one daughter, and many well-wishers to mourn his death.
Sagar Hossain
DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Sagar Hossain Sakbar, a journalist and BNP leader of Daulatpur Upazila in the district, died of heart failure at dawn on Thursday. He was 42.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was held on Mahishkundi Bazar Mosque premises in the upazila after Asr prayers.
Later on, he was buried at Mathpara Graveyard.




