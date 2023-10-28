Umar AliBAGATIPARA, NATORE: Freedom Fighter (FF) Umar Ali of Bagatipara Upazila in the district died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) at 5:15 pm on Thursday. He was 72.He had been suffering from respiratory problem for long. After his Namaz-e-Janaza, he was buried with state honour in Chakgoash Village of Bagatipara Upazila.FF Umar Ali left behind his wife, two sons, one daughter, and many well-wishers to mourn his death.Sagar HossainDAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Sagar Hossain Sakbar, a journalist and BNP leader of Daulatpur Upazila in the district, died of heart failure at dawn on Thursday. He was 42.His Namaz-e-Janaza was held on Mahishkundi Bazar Mosque premises in the upazila after Asr prayers.Later on, he was buried at Mathpara Graveyard.