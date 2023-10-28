Umar Ali
BAGATIPARA, NATORE: Freedom Fighter (FF) Umar Ali of Bagatipara Upazila in the district died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) at 5:15 pm on Thursday. He was 72.
He had been suffering from respiratory problem for long. After his Namaz-e-Janaza, he was buried with state honour in Chakgoash Village of Bagatipara Upazila.
FF Umar Ali left behind his wife, two sons, one daughter, and many well-wishers to mourn his death.
Sagar Hossain
DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Sagar Hossain Sakbar, a journalist and BNP leader of Daulatpur Upazila in the district, died of heart failure at dawn on Thursday. He was 42.
His Namaz-e-Janaza was held on Mahishkundi Bazar Mosque premises in the upazila after Asr prayers.
Later on, he was buried at Mathpara Graveyard.
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected]
, [email protected]
, [email protected]
, For Online Edition: [email protected]
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE] Developed & Maintenance by i2soft