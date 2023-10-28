Woman drowns in Chandpur

CHANDPUR, Oct 27: A woman drowned in a pond in Hajiganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday.Deceased Shahida Begum, 52, was the wife of Md Emran Hossain of Badda Village under Sadar Upazila.She went to a pond adjacent to her house to wash her hand and face in the morning. At that time, she slipped into the pond and drowned there.She was then rescued and taken to a nearby clinic, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.Officer-in-Charge of Hajiganj Police Station Muhammad Abdur Rashid confirmed the matter.