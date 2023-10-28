30,000 villagers suffer for deplorable road at Bakerganj

BARISHAL, Oct 27: People of 10 villages are suffering communication problems on the deplorable Lochanabad-Shympur main road in Bakerganj Upazila of the district.This road ranging from Rahamganj Bazar to Lochanabad under Rangasree Union in the upazila has been linked via Shympur Bazar with Kusangol Village of Nolchhiti in neighbouring Barguna Upazila of the district.Up to Lochanabad Bazar, about five kilometre road has been turned worse.A recent visit found the Lochanabad-Shympur road unfit for communication, having numerous small and big puddles. There is knee-deep water in big puddles. Transports are committing accidents on the road.About 30,000 people of Rangasree Union's Folaghor, Rajapur, Lochanabad, Kanthalia, Shympur, Birangal, Biharipur, Kafila, and neighbouring upazila's Subidpur of Nolchhiti and Kusalangol have fallen into untold sufferings.A local dweller Rafiq Hossain said, the road is used by students of about ten educational institutions.Students are facing serious troubles on the road as transports are running thinly. In this backdrop, anger has gripped union dwellers. Locals and students demanded repairing the road immediately.Rangasree Union Chairman Bashir Uddin Shikdar said, "The road has been turned into public suffering one. I am also used to move on the road every day. For taking services from the Union Parishad, people of my union have to come this way.""I am trying with different departments to rebuild it. I have informed the matter to the local MP," he added.Bakerganj Upazila LGED Officer Abul Khair Mia said, the road has been included in a strong project of upazila and union road development. "We are yet to get its approval," he added.