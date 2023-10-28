Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 October, 2023, 4:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Manuel Neuer to make comeback after year out

Published : Saturday, 28 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

MUNICH, OCT 27: Bayern Munich captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will make his comeback in Saturday's home Bundesliga match with Darmstadt, having missed almost a year with a broken leg, coach Thomas Tuchel said on Friday.

The 37-year-old, a World Cup winner with Germany in 2014, has not played since suffering the injury in a skiing accident last December, days after returning from featuring for his country at the World Cup in Qatar.

"As long as nothing happens in training, he will play tomorrow," Tuchel told reporters at a press conference.

"He is delighted, we are delighted, and others will probably be delighted too," Tuchel said with a smile.

Neuer has not played for Bayern since a victory away to his old club Schalke on November 12 last year, just before the World Cup.

The goalkeeper travelled to Qatar as Germany's captain, but the four-time winners were eliminated in the group stage.

Neuer then broke his leg on a skiing trip after returning to Germany and the injury required surgery in December.

Bayern then recruited Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer from Borussia Moenchengladbach to replace Neuer, but he left for Inter Milan in the close season.

Tuchel said earlier this month that Bayern would not rush their captain's rehabilitation.

But defender Matthijs de Ligt said on Monday the team was eagerly awaiting Neuer's return.

He told reporters Bayern were "very happy that Manu will be back soon" while describing him as "a world-class goalkeeper, one of the best in the history of football."

Neuer, who has been replaced as Germany skipper during his absence by Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, has signalled his intention to return to the national set-up.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Newcastle 'in limbo' over Tonali betting ban
Manuel Neuer to make comeback after year out
Miami's Messi named finalist for MLS Newcomer of the Year
West Ham's unbeaten run snapped in Greece as Rangers held
Manchester City loom for goal-shy Man Utd
Barcelona forced to lean on youth in Madrid Clasico battle
New Zealand's Latham wary of 'Australia we know'
Police FC beat Brothers Union


Latest News
PM to open Bangabandhu Tunnel Saturday
BNP can't play convict's statement, must end rally by 5pm: Police
Schoolboy killed in Dinajpur road mishap
Teenager electrocuted Panchagarh
South Africa manage win by 1 wicket over Pakistan in nail-biter
45 BNP men arrested in Narayanganj
Man's body recovered in Moulvibazar
Five-member probe body formed over fire incident at Khawaja Tower
1,500 RAB men deployed in Dhaka over Saturday's rallies
Quader urges AL men to get ready to face BNP politically
Most Read News
Cricket: World Cup standings
Mohakhali building fire death toll rises to 3
Police checking vehicles, passengers at 2 entry points of Dhaka
It may take one week to restore internet services: BISPA
Israeli troops raid Gaza as Arab nations condemn bombardment
Dhaka-Mymensingh route bus movement suspended
'US monitoring reports on Khaleda Zia's deteriorating health'
StanChart helps Modern Syntex to set up polymerisation plant
Hamas lists some 7,000 names of Gaza 'dead'
“Shut Up, Be Soundless”
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft