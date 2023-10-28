Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 October, 2023, 4:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Independence Cup Football

Police FC beat Brothers Union

Published : Saturday, 28 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Bangladesh Police Football Club blanked Brothers Union Club by 2-0 goals in their opening group A match of the Independence Cup Football that has begun from Friday at Birshreshtha Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.
In the proceeding, Kyrgyzstan midfielder Manas Karipov and Colombian recruit Garcia scored one goal each for Police who led the first half by 1-0 goal.

Karipov opened an account scoring the first goal for Police in the 23d minute while after the breather Garcia doubled the lead scoring the second goal for the winning team in the 67th minute of the match.  
In the day's another match of the group B opening day's fixture, Sheikh Russell Krira Chakra split point with old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society when their match ended in a tame goalless draw held at Bashundhara Kings Arena in the city.  

Meanwhile two matches will be held tomorrow (Saturday) with Mohammedan Sporting Club face Bangladesh Army Football Team at 2.30 pm while Bashundhara Kings take on Bangladesh Navy Football Team at 6 pm. Both the matches will be held at Bashundhara Kings Arena in the city.     �BSS




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Newcastle 'in limbo' over Tonali betting ban
Manuel Neuer to make comeback after year out
Miami's Messi named finalist for MLS Newcomer of the Year
West Ham's unbeaten run snapped in Greece as Rangers held
Manchester City loom for goal-shy Man Utd
Barcelona forced to lean on youth in Madrid Clasico battle
New Zealand's Latham wary of 'Australia we know'
Police FC beat Brothers Union


Latest News
PM to open Bangabandhu Tunnel Saturday
BNP can't play convict's statement, must end rally by 5pm: Police
Schoolboy killed in Dinajpur road mishap
Teenager electrocuted Panchagarh
South Africa manage win by 1 wicket over Pakistan in nail-biter
45 BNP men arrested in Narayanganj
Man's body recovered in Moulvibazar
Five-member probe body formed over fire incident at Khawaja Tower
1,500 RAB men deployed in Dhaka over Saturday's rallies
Quader urges AL men to get ready to face BNP politically
Most Read News
Cricket: World Cup standings
Mohakhali building fire death toll rises to 3
Police checking vehicles, passengers at 2 entry points of Dhaka
It may take one week to restore internet services: BISPA
Israeli troops raid Gaza as Arab nations condemn bombardment
Dhaka-Mymensingh route bus movement suspended
'US monitoring reports on Khaleda Zia's deteriorating health'
StanChart helps Modern Syntex to set up polymerisation plant
Hamas lists some 7,000 names of Gaza 'dead'
“Shut Up, Be Soundless”
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft