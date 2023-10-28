Police FC beat Brothers Union

Bangladesh Police Football Club blanked Brothers Union Club by 2-0 goals in their opening group A match of the Independence Cup Football that has begun from Friday at Birshreshtha Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.In the proceeding, Kyrgyzstan midfielder Manas Karipov and Colombian recruit Garcia scored one goal each for Police who led the first half by 1-0 goal.Karipov opened an account scoring the first goal for Police in the 23d minute while after the breather Garcia doubled the lead scoring the second goal for the winning team in the 67th minute of the match.In the day's another match of the group B opening day's fixture, Sheikh Russell Krira Chakra split point with old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society when their match ended in a tame goalless draw held at Bashundhara Kings Arena in the city.Meanwhile two matches will be held tomorrow (Saturday) with Mohammedan Sporting Club face Bangladesh Army Football Team at 2.30 pm while Bashundhara Kings take on Bangladesh Navy Football Team at 6 pm. Both the matches will be held at Bashundhara Kings Arena in the city. �BSS