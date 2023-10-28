Video
Independence Cup Football

Abahani make winning start

Published : Saturday, 28 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

Abahani Limited Dhaka got off to a winning start in the Independence Cup Football beating Air Force Football team by 2-0 goals in their opening group B match held at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj on Friday.

In the day's match, forward Nabin Newaj Jibon and midfielder Rabiul Hasan scored one goal each for Abahani Limited.

Jibon put Abahani ahead early in the 11th minute while Rabiul doubled the lead scoring the second goal for Abahani Limited in the 36th minute of the match.

After the breather, Bangladesh Air Force Football team however tried their best to fight back in the match but failed to convert any in the remaining proceeding.

Abahani Limited will play their next group match against old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society scheduled to be held on Monday (Oct 30) at Bashundhara Kings arena in the city while Bangladesh Air Force Football team will meet Sheikh Russell Krira Chakra on the same day at Birshreshtha Flight Shaheed Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.

Meanwhile, Mohammedan Sporting Club face Bangladesh Army Football Team at 2.30 pm while Bashundhara Kings take on Bangladesh Navy Football Team at 6:00pm. Both the matches will be held at Bashundhara Kings Arena in the city.     �BSS




