Hungry Tigers to face giant killer Netherlands today

Bangladesh and Netherlands will lock horns today in the 28th match of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023. Both the sides are on the verge of exit of the tournament, and win today only can keep them afloat in this World Cup.The match will start at 2:30am (BST) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The match will mark the first World Cup encounter at this historic venue.Bangladesh started this World Cup journey with a win against Afghanistan but consecutive four defeats in later games took them to the bottom of the table. The Dutch also bagged on win against four defeats but they emerged as the giant killers beating the most devastating side of this year World Cup South Africa. Bangladesh suffered a 149-run defeat in their last match against South Africa, while the Netherlands were handed a substantial 309-run loss by Australia.The arrhythmic top-order is the main concern for Bangladesh. Opener Liton Das could score twice among the five previous games while his partner Tanzid Tamim hit one fifty so far. Man at three Najmul Hossain Shanto is yet to find anything; so did skipper Shakib Al Hasan. So, they had to succumb against any bowling attack.Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah come too late to pull the team from the ashes but they have been doing their job. Mehidy Miraz batted at different positions could shine couple of occasions with the bat but has been serving with the ball as expected from him.The Eden Garden produces massive turns and Bangladesh are likely to bring in Sheikh Mahedi in place of Nasum Ahmed while Taskin Ahmed can comeback in place of Hasan Mahmud as pacers might find more assistance under the lights. Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman are the two more quick for Bangladesh today.Netherlands multi-national players like Sybrand Engelbrecht, Vikramjit Singh, Paul van Meekeren and Aryan Dutt are their main strengths while Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, skipper Scott Edwards and Bas de Leede has vast experience of playing in franchise cricket across the World. They are famous for playing fearless cricket and must be looking for another upset today.Eden Gardens hosted 35 ODI matches so far, of which teams batting first have emerged victorious 20 times, while the team bowling first has celebrated 14 wins.The venue is well-documented history of being a paradise for batters, with spinners coming into play during the middle overs.The weather conditions are ideal for a thrilling cricket match with sunshine and the toss winning side is expected to bat first to post as many runs as they can.