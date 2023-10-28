It’s time to take care of your heel

Corns, callouses, and cracked heels are painful conditions that get worse when we don't take proper care of our feet. However, taking care of your feet doesn't have to take an hour out of your day. All you need is a simple three-step routine with these three products:Pumice Stone: Pumice stones are lightly-abrasive foot exfoliators that gently buff away the dry, dead skin on your feet. They also effectively reduce the size and severity of painful callouses and corns.Foot Scrub: Exfoliation isn't just reserved for your face! A great foot scrub is relaxing, hydrating, and gentle enough not to strip away your skin's essential oils.If you exfoliate regularly, you'll be able to prevent the build-up of dead skin cells and impurities that lead to infection and dryness.Heel Balm: After buffing away the dead skin, you need to apply a product that hydrates and soothes your skin. Locking in moisture is imperative to keep your feet hydrated, soft, and comfortable every single day.You need a heel balm that's made of high-quality ingredients that are kind to your skin - and that's exactly what you'll get from Neat Feat.Repeating these three steps twice a week will leave your feet feeling soft, smooth, and ready to walk another day. Take a look at our extensive range of foot-care products by clicking the link below!