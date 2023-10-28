Look after your daughters’ adolescent psychology

Indeed, daughters are one of the most supreme blessings of the Almighty. If I would ask you how you felt when your daughter was born. The feelings cannot be explained in a short moment, right! It's very natural.Once I heard a father named almost 30 names for her princess! Though the scenario of every family is not the same, the daughters are really blessings in a family. Not every family welcomes the girl child in an exultant way.Sometimes the bitter and harsh scenario can be seen. Some parents, therefore, are not happy to get their princess.It's a harsh reality. Today my concern is that if you have a princess in your family, one day she will grow up and naturally she will lose her childhood and she will be the witness to examine the experience of adolescence period.Being the parents of your girl child, you have the greatest responsibility to take care of your daughter in this time.Adolescence is the period of time in person's life when they develop a child into an adult. Adolescent psychology tells about the unique mental health needs of adolescents. WHO defines an adolescent as any person between ages 10 and 19.In this period, girl children witness the physical changes along with the mental changes. So, the role of family is enormous to develop the mental health and psychology.A child is born in a family, gradually she grows up and starts school and at one stage she develops from a child into adult.In this crucial time, family is one of the most reliable places for them. The friendly relationship with the family members of a girl child is needed to expand good, healthy and happy psychology of adolescent time.All on a sudden, girl children face physical changes along with their mental changes, thus they feel loneliness, shame, anger, frustration, psychosis attitude etc.Besides, some of them feel freedom attitude and sometimes they feel themselves adult persons. Moreover, they feel curious about the unknown things of the world. Gradually they make their own personality and their own world.The physical changes of puberty coincide with enormous emotional and psychological challenges (Brooks-Gunn & Reiter, 1999).Hence, the parents and family members should be very positive to make the girls understand about the adolescent period and their natural changes.You have to make awareness about this time. It is examined that we had to face the challenges of that time in our life, but we rare show positive attitude to our daughters! You know time changes.In the modern era, girls are so sensitive. So, their behavioral changes should be seen in a positive way.We should talk about this issue with them earlier to enter in this new phase of their life so that they can adopt themselves in this situation satisfactorily. It's the fact, suddenly, your princess has been aware of her looks.She may measure her own looks against media images of perfect female beauty! She has been more worried about her nose and lips' looks! You should give her a wide positivity that really she is beautiful and smart so that she does not suffer from inferiority complexity in her life.For physical development, you should take care of their good eating habits, discipline and exercise.Equally by practicing religious views and meditation as well as involving with co-curricular activities and social work, they can remove their stress and upgrade their mental health and hygiene.Respected parents, you should spend your valuable time with your daughters. It's one of the most essential tasks of you.Express your earnest love for them; at times, touch her hands and ensure them that you are with them whatever the situation is.If your daughters face any challenges that are not expected, please don't rebuke them rather make their life easy and happy.Value your daughters' thought, listen to them, give them trust you are always with them and you are the best friends of them.Writer a senior teacher of Navy Anchorage School and College Khulna