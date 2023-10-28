Video
Juwel Ahmed spreading light of edn among underprivileged children

Published : Saturday, 28 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Life & Style Desk

A school in Tangail is providing education to over 200 underprivileged and marginalized children, and this number continues to grow each year.

This remarkable initiative, called 'Friendship School,' was started in 2012 to ensure that underprivileged and marginalized children have access to quality education.

Leading this endeavor is a young and dedicated journalist, Md. Juwel Ahmed, who dreams of empowering these children to become educated, self-reliant individuals who can contribute to their communities and country.

Md Juwel Ahmed, a dedicated journalist, has been supporting underprivileged children in various ways throughout his life. From a young age, he has been involved in various service-oriented activities.

Currently, he serves as the Head of News at CNI, but his most significant project is the 'Friendship School' in Tangail.

Friendship School, founded by Journalist Md. Juwel Ahmed, has been providing education to underprivileged and marginalized children since 2012.

Md. Juwel Ahmed is passionate about this initiative and says, 'I am doing my best to spread the light of education among underprivileged and disadvantaged children.

I don't know how far I can go, but I won't give up. When each child from this school becomes self-reliant, they will progress on their own.

That's when my dream will come true. Educated through proper training, they will serve the nation and the world. That is my hope.'




