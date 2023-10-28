Hasan Ferdous nominated Convener of New York Bangla book fair 2024

New York Writer and journalist Hasan Ferdous has been nominated as the convener of the 33rd New York International Bangla Book Fair. This fair will be held in May 2024.Muktdhara Foundation recently took the decision unanimously at a meeting of the executive committee.Muktdhara, a traditional expatriate organization, has been organizing the New York Bangla Book Fair for more than three decades and the fair has already been recognized everywhere as the largest Bengali book fair and Bengali language and literature conference outside Bangladesh and West Bengal.In addition to the presence of the best writers and artists of the Bengali language, the fair has become an annual gathering of Bengalis in diaspora due to the participation of a large number of publishers from both Bengals.The annual MuktadharaGFB Literary Awards introduced by this fair has become a focus of interest for writers and literary enthusiasts at home and abroad.In the executive committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Dr. Nurun Nabi, chairperson of Muktdhara Foundation, a decision was taken to organize a 4-day fair in New York in May 2024.In the meeting, Dr Nurun Nabi expressed the hope that by utilizing the experience of the past years, the next book fair will attract everyone's attention to diversity and inclusive participation.On behalf of the Executive Committee, Nurun Nabi congratulated the writer and columnist Hasan Ferdous for taking over the responsibility of convenor of the book fair and wished him success in the next fair.Muktdhara Chief Executive Biswajit Saha thanked Hasan Ferdous for agreeing to accept the responsibility as the convenor of the next fair and said that a memorable book fair will be organized next year with the combined efforts of all members and supporters of the organization, young and old.