Fried Makhi Shushi

Ingredients:Sushi Ricev 1 cup sushi rice, rinsed very wellv 1 cup of waterv 1 Tbsp rice vinegarv 1 tsp sugarv � tsp sea saltv Spicy Mayonnaisev 1/3 cup mayonnaisev 1 Tbsp srirachav 2 tsp rice vinegarv 2 tsp soy sauce or tamariv 1 tsp cane sugaMethod:Sushi RiceIn a medium heat, add the rice and water and bring this to a boil. Cook for 15 minutesTurn the heat off and allow the rice to rest for 10 minutes. While the rice is resting, whisk together the vinegar, sugar, and salt in a small mixing bowl. Set this aside.Spicy MayonnaiseIn a small mixing bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise,m, vinegar, soy sauce, and sugar. Set aside until ready to serve.Sushi Rollsv 2 to asted nori sheetsv 1 cup cooked sushi rice more if neededv 1 � tsp wasabi paste( optional)v 6 long slices of red bell pepperv 12 medium cooked shrimpv 1 whole eggv � cup panko breadcrumbsv 1 cup vegetable oilv Bread crumbsSushi Rolls1. Line your bamboo sushi mat with plastic wrap.2. Have a small bowl of water nearby. Spread 12 cup of rice (more if needed) over the nori, using wet fingers to press it down. Turn the nori sheet over so the rice is on the mat.3. Place one sheet of nori at the top edge of the mat.4. Spread 12 the wasabi over the nori. Layer . Then, place 3 of the strips of bell pepper . Line up 6 shrimp next to the pepper strips. Finally, add a row of 3 avocado slices.5. Starting at the end closest to you, carefully roll the nori and rice over the filling with the aid of the mat, making sure to press the mat to make the roll tight. With patience, continue to roll tightly until all the filling is rolled up. Set the roll aside, seam side down, and make the next one.6. Crack the egg into a small bowl and whisk until the yolk and white are combine. In another shallow bowl or plate, spread out the panko breadcrumbs.7. Pour the oil into a large skillet over medium-high heat and allow it to warm up. Or, heat oil in your deep fryer.8. Dip the sushi rolls in the egg and then coat them with the breadcrumbs.9. Place the rolls into the hot oil and cook until golden brown and crisp. If cooking in a skillet, turn the rolls 3 or 4 times to get all surfaces golden brown. This will take about 3 to 5 minutes if the oil is hot enough.