Prawn Tempura

Published : Saturday, 28 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 56
Sunjida Hossain Lima
Ingredients: v 2 cups vegetable oil for frying v 1 cup all-purpose flour v 2 tbsps cornstarch v 1 pinch salt
v 1 cup water v 1 large egg yolk v 2 large egg whites, lightly beaten v 1 pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails left on
Method: 1. Heat oil in a deep-fryer to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
2. Whisk flour, cornstarch, and salt together in a large bowl; make a well in the center. Pour water and egg yolk into the well and mix just until moistened; batter will be lumpy. Stir in egg whites.
3. Dip one shrimp at a time into batter to coat; do not batter tails. When three shrimp have been battered, carefully place them into the deep fryer and fry until golden brown, about 1 1/2 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on a paper towel-lined plate.