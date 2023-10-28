Prawn Tempura

Ingredients:v 2 cups vegetable oil for fryingv 1 cup all-purpose flourv 2 tbsps cornstarchv 1 pinch saltv 1 cup waterv 1 large egg yolkv 2 large egg whites, lightly beatenv 1 pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails left onMethod:1. Heat oil in a deep-fryer to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).2. Whisk flour, cornstarch, and salt together in a large bowl; make a well in the center. Pour water and egg yolk into the well and mix just until moistened; batter will be lumpy. Stir in egg whites.3. Dip one shrimp at a time into batter to coat; do not batter tails. When three shrimp have been battered, carefully place them into the deep fryer and fry until golden brown, about 1 1/2 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on a paper towel-lined plate.