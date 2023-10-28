Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 October, 2023, 4:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Prawn Tempura

Published : Saturday, 28 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Sunjida Hossain Lima

Prawn Tempura

Prawn Tempura

Ingredients:
v    2 cups vegetable oil for frying
v    1 cup all-purpose flour
v    2 tbsps cornstarch
v    1 pinch salt
v    1 cup water
v    1 large egg yolk
v    2 large egg whites, lightly beaten
v    1 pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails left on

Prawn Tempura

Prawn Tempura

Method:
1.    Heat oil in a deep-fryer to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

2.    Whisk flour, cornstarch, and salt together in a large bowl; make a well in the center. Pour water and egg yolk into the well and mix just until moistened; batter will be lumpy. Stir in egg whites.

3.    Dip one shrimp at a time into batter to coat; do not batter tails. When three shrimp have been battered, carefully place them into the deep fryer and fry until golden brown, about 1 1/2 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on a paper towel-lined plate.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Juwel Ahmed spreading light of edn among underprivileged children
Hasan Ferdous nominated Convener of New York Bangla book fair 2024  
Fried Makhi Shushi
Prawn Tempura
Benefits of cycling for teens
North South University School of Engineering alumni reunion held
Durga Puja thali at Signature by Khazana
Indian food festival at Radisson Blu Dhaka


Latest News
PM to open Bangabandhu Tunnel Saturday
BNP can't play convict's statement, must end rally by 5pm: Police
Schoolboy killed in Dinajpur road mishap
Teenager electrocuted Panchagarh
South Africa manage win by 1 wicket over Pakistan in nail-biter
45 BNP men arrested in Narayanganj
Man's body recovered in Moulvibazar
Five-member probe body formed over fire incident at Khawaja Tower
1,500 RAB men deployed in Dhaka over Saturday's rallies
Quader urges AL men to get ready to face BNP politically
Most Read News
Cricket: World Cup standings
Mohakhali building fire death toll rises to 3
Police checking vehicles, passengers at 2 entry points of Dhaka
It may take one week to restore internet services: BISPA
Israeli troops raid Gaza as Arab nations condemn bombardment
Dhaka-Mymensingh route bus movement suspended
StanChart helps Modern Syntex to set up polymerisation plant
“Shut Up, Be Soundless”
Hamas lists some 7,000 names of Gaza 'dead'
'US monitoring reports on Khaleda Zia's deteriorating health'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft