MoU signed to remove irritants BD migrants face in Libya

Bangladesh and Libya have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Tripoli to ensure the rights, safety and security of the Bangladeshi migrants there.Due to the MoU signed on Wednesday, the visa processing for Bangladeshi migrants would be eased. Same time, all facilities including wages and allowances, working period, food and accommodation facilities and service benefits of the Bangladeshi migrants would also be ensured, according to a press release of the Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry.The release said Bangladesh's Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed and Lybian Minister of Labour and Rehabilitation Ali Al-Abed Al-Reda Abu Azoum signed the MoU on behalf of their respective governments.Among others, the members of Bangladeshi delegation visiting the country, Bangladeshi envoy to Tripoli Abul Hasnat Muhammad Khairul Alam and Libyan Labour Ministry officials attended the event.Before signing the MoU, the deal was finalized in a bilateral meeting of the two countries.In the meeting, the terms and references of the deal were finalized.According to the MoU, the migrants would be informed about the ToRs and facilities of their employment and accommodation facilities from the employers. The visas for the migrants would be processed using digital technologies which will ease the entire processing system.The Bangladeshi migrants will get their transportation expenses for travelling to the country and return after completion of contract period. They will also enjoy social security and insurance facilities there.While briefing after the meeting, Libyan Labour Minister Ali Al Abed said that their government has formed a high level national committee to legalise the undocumented and illegal workers working there. The Bangladeshi migrants will get priority in the regularization process.