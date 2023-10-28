Video
Home Front Page

Khaleda undergoes hepatic procedure

Published : Friday, 27 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Staff Correspondent

A hepatic procedure was successfully completed on 78-year old BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia at Evercare Hospital in the city on Thursday night.

Hepatic procedure is surgery on liver, said physicians.

A medical team including three specialist physicians from the United States completed the procedure on the former Prime Minister.

The team performed the transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (TIPS) procedure on Khaleda, who has been suffering from liver cirrhosis, said a medical board member who was present during the intervention at the Evercare Hospital.

"The team started the intervention at 5:37pm which ended at around 7:37pm," the physician said.

Besides liver complications, Khaleda has been suffering from multiple health issues, including arthritis, diabetes, kidney issues, liver problems, and heart diseases for a long time, according to a medical board formed for her treatment.

US physicians -- Dr James Peter Adam Hamilton, Dr Hamid Ahmad Abdur Rabb and Dr Christos Georgiades -- were flown to Dhaka on Wednesday night as Khaleda was not allowed to leave the country.

The medical board said the BNP leader needs a TIPS procedure for her treatment. However, the country's healthcare facilities don't have the expertise and equipment required to perform the procedure.

Khaleda Zia is now at post operative care, said doctors.




