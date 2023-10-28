Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 October, 2023, 3:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Talks With European Commissioner

PM highlights AL's struggles to create conducive polls environment

Published : Friday, 27 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina highlighted Bangladesh Awami League's struggles to restore democracy in Bangladesh and creating a conducive environment for free and fair elections during a discussion with European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen.

She also spoke about establishing an independent Election Commission, photo ID/biometric information-based voter list, and transparent ballot boxes.

The issues were discussed when the European Commissioner for International Partnerships called on the prime minister at her hotel suite in Brussels recently.

Urpilainen hoped that the upcoming general election in Bangladesh would be held in a free and fair environment, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

The European Commissioner lauded the celebration of 50th anniversary of Bangladesh-EU partnership and expressed EU's commitment to further deepen this relationship.

Urpilainen also underscored potential areas of cooperation in energy transition, digital infrastructure, transport corridors, human capital development and decent work.

Prime Minister Hasina thanked the EU for its continued support to Bangladesh's socio-economic development, particularly in green transition, education and skill development.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley, among others, were present at the discussion.    �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


UN says 'soon many more will die' from Gaza siege
Death toll rises to three
Qatar court hands down death penalty verdict for eight Indians: India govt
Dr Kamal resigns as chief of Ganaforum, bids adieu to politics
Country steps into Tunnel era today
US does not take a side on BD's internal political affairs: Miller
Tigresses seal T20i title against Pakistan
AL provoking conflict, says Fakhrul as BNP prepares for rally


Latest News
PM to open Bangabandhu Tunnel Saturday
BNP can't play convict's statement, must end rally by 5pm: Police
Schoolboy killed in Dinajpur road mishap
Teenager electrocuted Panchagarh
South Africa manage win by 1 wicket over Pakistan in nail-biter
45 BNP men arrested in Narayanganj
Man's body recovered in Moulvibazar
Five-member probe body formed over fire incident at Khawaja Tower
1,500 RAB men deployed in Dhaka over Saturday's rallies
Quader urges AL men to get ready to face BNP politically
Most Read News
Cricket: World Cup standings
Mohakhali building fire death toll rises to 3
Police checking vehicles, passengers at 2 entry points of Dhaka
It may take one week to restore internet services: BISPA
Israeli troops raid Gaza as Arab nations condemn bombardment
Dhaka-Mymensingh route bus movement suspended
PM returns home from Belgium
StanChart helps Modern Syntex to set up polymerisation plant
Hamas lists some 7,000 names of Gaza 'dead'
“Shut Up, Be Soundless”
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft