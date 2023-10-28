In fair polls, AL to get 148 to 166, BNP-119 to 137 seats: Barakat

If the 12th general election is held in free, fair, neutral and participatory manner ruling Awami League (AL) would bag 148 to 166 seats, main opposition BNP --119 to 137 seats and other parties 15 seats, Bangladesh Economic Association (BEA) President Abul Barakat said on Thursday.Barakat said "swing voters" will play an important role in 81 constituencies.That is why Awami League and BNP have to focus on swing voters in these constituencies, he said."Commodity prices, security, Padma Bridge, sanctions and Israel-Palestine war will act as objective factors and corresponding counter factors for the swing voters in taking their decision," said Barakat.Awami League will win in 23 uncertain constituencies in South and South-West regions of the country due to construction of Padma Bridge, he said.Awami League can get 55 to 73 and BNP 49 to 67 constituencies out of 122 uncertain seats in East-West-North regions of the country including Dhaka, he said.According to the research, Awami League has the possibility to form government alone. On the other hand, there is no possibility of BNP forming the government alone.Awami League has the possibility of forming a coalition government, it says.But, forming a coalition government by BNP, would depend on mathematical equations, says Barakat's research paper.To form a coalition government BNP has to win in at least 137 constituencies, said Barakat.