BNP remains resolute in holding Oct 28 rally at Naya Paltan

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Thursday said the party has informed Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) police it has no intention of hyping accused the government of fuelling violence centring a peaceful political programme."They (DMP) wanted to know whether we would hold the rally at any other alternative venue. We have clearly informed them that our venue will be in front of this party office (Nayapaltan)," he said.Speaking at a press conference at the party's Naya Paltan central office, Rizvi reiterated that their rally will be held in a peaceful manner."Our party's organisational leaders concerned are working day and night to make this rally a success. We're carrying campaigns as per the democratic norms to organise the people and bring them to the rally," he said.Earlier on Wednesday, DMP sent a letter to BNP seeking various information, including the two names of alternative venues to Nayapaltan, the expected number at rally, its duration, where loud speaks would be installed and whether anyone from other parties would be present or not.In response, BNP also sent a letter saying it is not possible for the party to arrange the rally at any other venue as they have already completed all preparations to hold it at Naya Paltan.The party also said 100,000 to 125,000 people may participate in the rally and no leaders and activists from other parties will be there too, at Naya Paltan during the programme.BNP also informed the DMP that the rally will formally begin at 2pm while the party's 500 volunteers will be deployed to maintain internal discipline.Rizvi said they have been repeatedly saying their rally will be held in a peaceful manner, but the government is trying to incite violence."They're issuing the threats of conflict and violence. They announced to carry sticks on the day (Saturday). They (AL leaders) said yesterday (Wednesday) and their general secretary said a few days ago that the consequences will be direr than Shapla Chattar. They're threatening to hit people and to push people to death by hitting," he said.Despite that, the BNP leader said they are moving ahead with their plan to hold the rally peacefully following the normal democratic process.He said the government has been arresting 100-200 BNP leaders and activists every day ahead of the rally though they are not indulging in any unruly and unlawful activities. �UNB