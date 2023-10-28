AL won't sit idle if peace rally attacked: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Thursday said BNP is openly giving threats of doing violence in the country."The Awami League wants peace. But, if its peace rally is attacked, the AL men will not sit idle. The Awami League is committed to protecting people's lives and property," he added.Quader came up with the warning while speaking at a press briefing at Setu Bhaban in Banani. The press briefing was arranged ahead of the inauguration of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel in Chattogram.He said the AL men will remain calm and they will not go to the venue of BNP rally to be held on October 28 next. "But, if our rally is attacked (by BNP men), we will not sit idle," he said.The bridge minister said so far the AL men have not carried out attack on BNP's rally and will not do so in the future as the AL is in power."We want peaceful elections. We want free and fair elections. We want peace in elections. I want peaceful environment before and after the polls. As we are governing the state, we will not allow any chaotic situation," he said.Highlighting the government's development activities, Quader said BNP never thinks of such developments.The BNP is holding a movement and, for that, the AL remains vigilant on streets to protect the people's lives and properties, he said.The AL general secretary said the AL is carrying out development works in the country and at the same time, it remains alert on the streets. "We are giving reply to the criticism of BNP through our works," he said.He said the government is not aware of any foreign pressure and the next general elections will be held in time. The USA, as a friendly country, can monitor whether the election is fair or not, he added.Quader informed that the US ambassador in Dhaka has sought time to meet him on October 29 next.He said BNP does not contain the spirit of 1971 as it holds dichotomy (the two-nation policy) of 1947. They (BNP and its allies) avenged their defeat on 15 August 75, 3 November 1975 and 21 August 2004, he added. �BSS