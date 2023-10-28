DMP allows AL, BNP rallies at preferred venues

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has decided to allow Awami League and BNP to hold rallies at their preferred venue on October 28.A senior DMP official confirmed this to the Daily Observer on Thursday.Awami League has sought permission from the DMP to hold rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram and BNP in front of their central office in Naya Paltan.The official said it has been decided to allow the Awami League and BNP to hold rallies at their preferred locations. The decision may be officially announced on Friday.DMP Joint Commissioner (Operations) Biplab Kumar Sarkar told Daily Observer, "We have not yet given permission to any political parties to hold rally in the capital. The DMP Commissioner will give the permission on Friday."