PM for quota-tariff free access of BD goods to Belgium, Luxembourg

BRUSSELS, Oct 26: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday called upon Belgium and Luxeburg to continue tariff and quota free access of Bangladeshi goods (except arms and ammunition) to their markets till 2032 under the EBA (Everything but Arms) scheme."Continue the EBA facility till 2032 instead of 2029 as graduation will not be punished rather will be rewarded," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told a press briefing quoting the Prime Minister.Momen said the Bangladesh premier made the appeal to Belgium Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel when she held bilateral meetings with them at FPS Chancellery of the Prime Minister and Bilateral Meeting Room of the Place of Residence here respectively.During the meetings, the Bangladesh premier said Bangladesh is going to graduate from LDC to a developing nation in 2026 and Bangladesh is in trouble for the Covid-19 pandemic and the wars."So, we want you both to continue the EBA facilities for another three years from 2029 as the facilities from the European Union is conducive for our development," she said.The Prime Minister has also requested Belgium to make larger investment in Bangladesh particularly in pharmaceutical, renewable energy and shipbuilding."You can work with us in shipbuilding sector alongside the renewable energy. We are now building ships, you can build high standard ships from us," she said.Both the leaders have agreed to sign partnership agreement on pharmaceutical sector as both the countries are well equipped in the sector.The premier said Bangladesh is currently exporting pharmaceutical items to 117 countries.Sheikh Hasina called upon Luxembourg to help the banking sector of Bangladesh to be matured with exchanging their expertise as they are good in the sector.She has sought more cooperation from Luxembourg as Bangladesh has excellent relations with the country.During the meetings, the Belgium and Luxembourg prime ministers highly praised the unprecedented development of Bangladesh in the last 15 years under the dynamic leadership of Sheikh Hasina, Dr Momen said.An air service agreement is going to be signed between Bangladesh and Luxembourg soon to enhance bilateral trade and business, he said.Besides, the bilateral cooperation in ICT and renewable energy came up for discussion in the meeting.PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim was present at the briefing. �BSS